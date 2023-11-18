Yogi govt bans sale of halal certified products in Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath government has ordered an immediate ban on the manufacturing, storage, distribution and sale of food products with 'Halal Certification' within the state limits of Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect.

This comes after the Uttar Pradesh police registered cases against several organisations for allegedly issuing forged 'halal' certification for edible and cosmetic products for financial gains exploiting religious sentiments of a particular community.

Halal certification is a kind of attestation that a product has been manufactured in accordance with the beliefs of Islam and that it did not have any forbidden components and is religiously pure.



More to follow....