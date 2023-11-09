Yogi holds 'historic' cabinet meet in Ayodhya, approves proposals to promote religion, culture

Lucknow: Barely two months before the proposed inauguration of the Ram Temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a subtle political message ahead of the next year's Lok Sabha polls in the country, chaired a meeting of the state cabinet at Ayodhya on Thursday.

Several proposals to promote religion and culture, including formation of the Ayodhya Teerth Development Council, were approved at the cabinet meeting which was termed as 'historic' by Adityanath.

The state cabinet also gave its approval for the formation of Maa Pateshwari Devipatan Development Council and Shukteerth Development Council. Both the places are prominent religious centres thronged by millions of devotees throughout the year.

''A new chapter has been added to the history of Uttar Pradesh....the entire state cabinet is in Ayodhya,'' the CM said, adding that Ayodhya had emerged as a major religious centre on the world map.