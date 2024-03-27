Yogi launches election campaign from Mathura, invokes Ram Temple, Lord Krishna

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday invoked the Ram Temple and Lord Krishna and highlighted the works undertaken by his government to develop the places of religious importance in Uttar Pradesh as he launched BJP's election campaign from Mathura.
BJP has re-nominated its sitting MP and film actor turned politician Hema Malini from Mathura Lok Sabha seat.
Adityanath, who addressed a meeting in Mathura after paying obeisance at the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, also heaped praise on Hema Malini for 'raising' the problems being faced by the people in the region.
In his address, the saffron clad chief minister also referred to the developmental works initiated by the centre and said that prime minister Narendra Modi was committed to fulfill the guarantees given by the government.
He also launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said that the latter, during its rule, only promoted the interests of ''one family''. ''For Modi its Nation first but for the Congress, its family first'', he added.
Adityanath referred to the scrapping of Art 370 which provided for special status of Jammu & Kashmir and said that the state (J & K) had witnessed peace under the NDA regime. ''There have not been incidents of stone pelting and militancy has also declined there,'' he said.
The chief minister also said that peace had returned to the north eastern states of the country under the Modi rule.
According to the BJP sources here, Adityanath would be addressing a series of public meetings in the western parts of the state in the next few days. The western region would go to the polls in the first and second phases of polling in the forthcoming general elections.
(Published 27 March 2024, 11:38 IST)