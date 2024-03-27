Yogi launches election campaign from Mathura, invokes Ram Temple, Lord Krishna

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday invoked the Ram Temple and Lord Krishna and highlighted the works undertaken by his government to develop the places of religious importance in Uttar Pradesh as he launched BJP's election campaign from Mathura.

BJP has re-nominated its sitting MP and film actor turned politician Hema Malini from Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

Adityanath, who addressed a meeting in Mathura after paying obeisance at the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, also heaped praise on Hema Malini for 'raising' the problems being faced by the people in the region.

In his address, the saffron clad chief minister also referred to the developmental works initiated by the centre and said that prime minister Narendra Modi was committed to fulfill the guarantees given by the government.