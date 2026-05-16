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Yogi lays foundation for cricket stadium in Gorakhpur, credits PM Modi for ‘flourishing’ sports culture

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister for encouraging the nation's young talent,” Adityanath said.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 14:18 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 14:18 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshNarendra ModiGorakhpurYogi AdityanathCricket Stadium

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