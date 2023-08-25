Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Youth accused of kidnapping and raping minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia arrested

On Thursday, the police arrested the accused from a bus stand and freed the kidnapped girl.
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 09:24 IST

Follow Us

A youth who allegedly abducted a minor girl from Rasra area here and raped her for over two months was arrested and the minor was rescued, police said on Friday.

Taking advantage of the darkness, Akhilesh allegedly abducted the girl when she had left the house to defecate in the evening and took her away on a motorcycle, according to the police.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 363 and 366 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code on June 20 on the complaint of the girl's father, Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said.

On Thursday, the police arrested the accused from a bus stand and freed the kidnapped girl. The girl, in the statement given to the police, said Akhilesh abducted her and took her to Haryana and raped her for about two-and-a-half months.

On the basis of the girl's statement, the police have also included the charge of rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act in the case, said Qureshi.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 August 2023, 09:24 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimes against womenPocso

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT