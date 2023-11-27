Youth assaulted, urinated upon in Meerut; three arrested

Lucknow: In a virtual redux of an upper-caste man peeing on a Dalit in Madhya Pradesh a few months back, a youth in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut town was brutally assaulted and urinated upon by some men.

According to police sources here on Monday, three persons have so far been arrested in connection to the incident and efforts are on to nab four others.

Police said that the youth was returning home after visiting a relative of his a few days back, when seven persons, among whom some were his acquaintances, brutally assaulted him and urinated on his face.