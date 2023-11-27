Youth assaulted, urinated upon in Meerut; three arrested

Lucknow: In a virtual redux of an upper-caste man peeing on a Dalit in Madhya Pradesh a few months back, a youth in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut town was brutally assaulted and urinated upon by some men.
According to police sources here on Monday, three persons have so far been arrested in connection to the incident and efforts are on to nab four others.
Police said that the youth was returning home after visiting a relative of his a few days back, when seven persons, among whom some were his acquaintances, brutally assaulted him and urinated on his face.
The police had earlier arrested one person after a case was lodged in connection with the incident, but the FIR did not mention that the victim had been urinated upon. The victim had also not told his parents about the same.
The matter came to light after a video showing some persons urinating on the victim's face went viral on social media platforms on Monday. The video showed the victim pleading with the offenders not to humiliate him by peeing on his face but the offenders, who were said to be in an inebriated state, turned a deaf ear to his pleas.
Police officials said in Meerut that three accused persons, including the main accused, identified as Ashish Malik, have been arrested and a hunt has been launched to nab four others.
Earlier, a man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district for allegedly urinating in a Dalit youth's ear following an altercation.