Youth booked after video of drinking beer while taking bath in Ganga goes viral

<p>Varanasi: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/Bihar">Bihar</a>-based youth was booked here on Friday after a video of him purportedly drinking beer while taking a bath in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ganga-river">Ganga river</a> went viral on social media, police said.</p>.<p>Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Atul Anjan Tripathi said the police took cognisance after the video surfaced online, and added that a police team has been sent to Bihar to arrest him.</p>.<p>“In the viral video, a person can be clearly seen openly consuming beer in the Ganga river,” Tripathi said.</p>.<p>He added that a case was registered under BNS sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) based on a complaint by local BJP leader Shashank Tripathi.</p>.<p>The ACP said a detailed probe into the video and the location of the incident is underway.</p>.<p>According to police, the youth is a resident of Rohtas district in Bihar.</p>.<p>“He would be apprehended soon,” the ACP said.</p>.<p>Appealing to the public, Tripathi said the Ganga is a centre of faith for crores of people and urged citizens not to indulge in acts that could hurt religious sentiments.</p>.<p>He added that the police have been carrying out regular preventive action and patrols to curb such incidents. Earlier, a similar controversy had erupted after a video showing people purportedly eating biryani in Ganga surfaced online.</p>.<p>In that case, the police had registered an FIR against 14 people and sent them to jail.</p>.<p>Some of the accused were later granted bail by the high court, officials said. </p>