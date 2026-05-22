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Youth booked after video of drinking beer while taking bath in Ganga goes viral

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Atul Anjan Tripathi said the police took cognisance after the video surfaced online, and added that a police team has been sent to Bihar to arrest him.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 12:28 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 12:28 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGangaTrendingbeerheld

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