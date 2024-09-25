YouTuber arrested for spraying foam on elderly man as 'prank' in Jhansi | Watch video

A man was arrested after staging a dangerous prank on an elderly person in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

According to a report by News18, two bikers targeted an elderly man who was cycling on a busy road. One of the bikers, identified as YouTuber Vinay Yadav, sprayed foam on the man’s face while recording the act on his phone.

The pranksters can be heard laughing and speeding away, leaving the elderly man to slow down.

Yadav later shared the video on social media, hoping to garner likes, but instead triggered outrage.