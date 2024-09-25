YouTuber arrested for spraying foam on elderly man as 'prank' in Jhansi | Watch video

A man was arrested after staging a dangerous prank on an elderly person in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.
According to a report by News18, two bikers targeted an elderly man who was cycling on a busy road. One of the bikers, identified as YouTuber Vinay Yadav, sprayed foam on the man’s face while recording the act on his phone.
The pranksters can be heard laughing and speeding away, leaving the elderly man to slow down.
Yadav later shared the video on social media, hoping to garner likes, but instead triggered outrage.
Social media users condemned the prank, accusing the bikers of harassing the elderly man and endangering public safety. Many demanded their arrest.
Following the public outcry, the police took swift action and arrested Yadav, who admitted to being a YouTuber.
The incident occurred near the Elite-Chitra Road flyover in Jhansi's Nawabad area.
"We took cognisance of the video showing foam being sprayed on an elderly man’s face on a road. Nawabad police have arrested Vinay Yadav. He claims to be a YouTuber. Appropriate action will be taken against him,” Jhansi Police said in a statement.
A photo released by the police shows Yadav behind bars with folded hands. In a video shared by the police, the YouTuber can be seen walking with difficulty.
Earlier in July this year, an 11-year-old boy died after he tied a noose around his neck while shooting a prank reel for social media in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.
Karan Parmar, a Class 7 student, was playing with other children on the vacant plot near his house at the time.
In the purported video shot by a boy at the scene, Karan has a noose tied from a tree around his neck, and he acts like he is in pain while others around him continue to play. The other children thought the boy was acting, but he soon lost consciousness.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published 25 September 2024, 10:32 IST