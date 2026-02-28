<p>Ghaziabad: A 50-year-old YouTuber known for his alleged controversial videos on a particular religion was stabbed multiple times by two bike-borne individuals wearing helmets in the Loni area here, police said.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for for strict action in the matter.</p>.<p>Salim Ahmed, alias Salim Wastik, was attacked in his office in Ali Garden shortly after offering morning prayers.</p>.<p>According to the police, the assailants, who had been seen loitering near the premises, entered the office and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing.</p>.<p>Ahmed sustained serious injuries to his neck, abdomen and ear.</p>.Armed men 'demolish' ex-UP minister's boundary wall in UP's Bhadohi; 'demand' Rs 5 lakh.<p>Locals gathered following the commotion and alerted the police, who rushed him to a hospital in Loni. He was later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi due to his critical condition, ACP Loni Siddhartha Gautam said.</p>.<p>Ahmed runs a YouTube channel "Salim Wastik".</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have been targeted over his videos allegedly criticising certain practices within the Muslim community, the officer said.</p>.<p>An FIR has been lodged at the complaint of his son, Usman, against seven named individuals, Gautam said.</p>.<p>Efforts are underway to obtain CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the assailants, the ACP added.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Adityanath in a statement said, "Those who play with law and order will not be spared. There is no place for terror in Uttar Pradesh and the law will take its course." </p>