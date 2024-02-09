Uttarakhand demolition drive violence: What does Indian law say about shoot-at-sight orders?

Following a demolition operation in Uttarakhand's Banbhoolpura area, where a mosque and a madrasa reportedly stood on Nazool land, violence erupted with stones being thrown and several vehicles set ablaze. The incident took place in Haldwani district.

In response to the escalating tension, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a high-level meeting and issued orders to law enforcement to shoot "rioters" on sight, as stated by the state information department.

It is being said that the decision to issue "shoot-at-sight" orders in the aftermath of the illegal demolition drive reflects a disturbing attempt to target innocent Muslim individuals, particularly women, who had gathered in large numbers to protest against demolition.

What does "shoot-at-sight" mean?

A "shoot-at-sight" order signifies the authorisation of law enforcement to use lethal force without due process. It allows police to fire at individuals suspected of involvement in unlawful activities, without requiring a formal complaint or a directive from a magistrate.

Constitutional provisions allowing "shoot-at-sight"

The authority to issue "shoot-at-sight" orders is derived from legal provisions related to arrest and the prevention of offenses, as outlined in Sections 41-60 and Sections 149-152 of the CrPC, 1973.