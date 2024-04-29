Uttarakhand suspends licences of 14 Patanjali Ayurved, Divya Pharmacy products, Supreme Court told

An affidavit in this regard was filed by Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority's Joint Director Mithilesh Kumar. The top court will consider the matter on Tuesday.

On April 16, 2024, the Drug Inspector or District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer, Haridwar, filed a criminal complaint before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Haridwar, against Swami Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Limited under Sections 3, 4 and 7 of the DMR Act.

Among other actions, the authority said on April 23, 2024, it issued a letter to all Ayurvedic/Unani medicine factories in Uttarakhand on the basis of a communication by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, and passed multiple directions, including that any Ayurvedic/Unani medicine factory should strictly comply with the Drug and Magic Remedies Act, 1954 and no pharmaceutical factory would claim to be 'Approved/Certified' by the Ministry of AYUSH on the label of the product.

The directions also stated advertisements should comply with provisions under Consumer Protection Act, 2019, Cable Television Networks Act, 1995, Emblems and Names Act, 1950; and every pharmaceutical factory shall ensure complete compliance with Rules 161, 161A and 161B of the Drug and Cosmetic Act, 1945 for labeling of their products.

The join director also tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology against any inadvertent and unintentional non-compliance with the orders of the court and assured the bench he would commit no deliberate or wilful act which would disobey any order of the court or undermine its majesty.

He said, he is "completely aware of the gravity of the situation and seriousness of the matter at hand and has always endeavoured to discharge duties to the best of his capacity and in accordance with law".

He said he would continue to take all due or further steps against Divya Pharmacy or Patanjali Ayurved Limited, as per procedure prescribed in law or as per directions of the court.