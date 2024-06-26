13-year-old girl gang-raped, killed; body found along Haridwar highway

Haridwar: A 13-year-old girl who went missing three days ago was found dead along a highway here. Her mother alleged she was gang-raped by a local BJP worker and his accomplice before being murdered, police said on Wednesday.

The body was found along the highway in the Bahadrabad area near the Patanjali research Centre on Tuesday morning, they added.

The main accused, Adityaraj Saini, was a member of the local BJP OBC Morcha. The party expelled him from his primary membership on Tuesday, according to a letter issued by state BJP general secretary Aditya Kothari.