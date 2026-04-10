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2 inter-state arms smugglers held in Uttarakhand for supplying weapons to terror group

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they planned to hide the illegal arms in the jungle of Chorgalia, the SSP said.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 09:51 IST
India NewsUttarakhandJammu and KashmirArms smugglingTerror Outfits

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