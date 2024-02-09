4 dead, over 100 cops injured after clashes over razed madrasa in Haldwani; internet suspended, schools and colleges shut

Four people died and more than 100 police personnel suffered injuries in violence that ensued over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa and an adjoining mosque in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, an official told news agency ANI.

As a bulldozer razed the "illegally built" madrasa and the mosque on Thursday, mobs hurled stones at the police personnel, municipal corporation workers and journalists.

Internet services were also suspended after violence in Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, ANI further reported. The administration has also ordered the closure of all schools and colleges, the agency quoted the Nainital District Administration as saying.

