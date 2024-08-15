After Kolkata, now Uttarakhand nurse raped and killed while returning home from duty, body found in UP

Manjunath T C , Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent Of Police told The Indian Express, "On July 30, we received a missing person report… When we searched for her, we got to know that she had reached all the way to her village (before being attacked) in Uttar Pradesh. On August 8, we were informed about the body of a woman having been recovered from bushes in that area. It was soon confirmed that it was the body of the missing woman.”

The police further said that the accused is a drug addict and did not know the woman. He stopped the woman after he notice that she was travelling alone.

The nurse fought back but was 'overpowered'; according to the police. She was sexually assaulted and strangled to death. After committing the crime, the accused took the woman's belongings and ran away.

The police said they found the victim's mobile phone in Rajasthan. They collected evidence using CCTV and found out that the accused hailed from Bareilly but worked as daily wage labourer in Udham Singh Nagar, where the victim's hospital was located. The police nabbed him in Rajasthan.

This incident has come to light a week after a young doctor was brutally raped and murdered in West Bengal's R G Kar.