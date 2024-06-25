Airport official dressed in woman's clothes found dead in Uttarakhand

Rudrapur: A Pantnagar Airport official, dressed in woman's clothes, was found hanging in his room inside the airport premises in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Ashish Chausali, was wearing a 'bindi' and lipstick when he was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room on Monday, Superintendent of Police (city) Udham Singh Nagar district, Manoj Katyal, said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide but no note has been found at the scene, SP Katyal said.