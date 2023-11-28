Amazing example of humanity: Prez, PM, political leaders laud Uttarkashi tunnel rescue ops

Soon after the workers were brought out of the tunnel, Modi saluted the spirit of those involved in the operation and said their courage and resolve have given a new life to them.

"Everyone involved in the mission has created an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," he said in a post on X.

Wishing the rescued workers good health and well-being, he said their courage and patience inspire everyone.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that these friends of ours will meet their dear ones after a long wait," Modi said, asserting that the patience and courage of their family members cannot be praised enough.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this was great news for the nation and said it salutes the grit of the workers in facing such a challenging situation for so long.