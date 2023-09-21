Ankita Bhandari murder case: In Dehradun, Congress Mahila Morcha state chief gets head shaved in protest

The Congress Mahila Morcha president and her party colleague Shivani Thapliyal had their heads shaved off.

Bhandari who worked as a receptionist at Vanantara resort, Rishikesh was allegedly murdered last year by its owner Pulkit Arya and his two accomplices after she resisted being pressured into offering “extra services” to a 'VIP' guest.

Pulkit Arya's father Vinod Arya was a BJP leader who was expelled from the party after his son's name cropped up as the main accused in the case.