Ardh Kumbh Mela: Know Dates, venue and other significant details

<p>Haridwar: The Ardh Kumbh Mela, scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar in 2027, will feature a total of 10 major bathing festivals, including three 'amrit' (royal) baths, the mela administration announced on Tuesday.</p>.<p>While declaring the dates for the Ardh Kumbh baths, Mela Officer Sonika Singh stated that during the four-month-long mela — spanning from January to April 2027 — the first bathing festival will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti); the second on February 6 (Mauni Amavasya); the third on February 11 (Basant Panchami); the fourth on February 20 (Magh Purnima); and the fifth on March 6 (Mahashivratri).</p>.<p>Singh added that the sixth bathing festival of the Ardh Kumbh will occur on March 8 (Phalguna Amavasya); the seventh on April 7 (Nav Samvatsar); the eighth on April 14 (Mesh Sankranti); the ninth on April 15; and the final bathing festival on April 20 (Chaitra Purnima).</p>.<p>Singh further noted that, among these dates, the baths scheduled for March 6 (Mahashivratri), March 8 (Phalguna Amavasya), and April 14 (Mesh Sankranti) will be designated as 'Amrit Snans' (sacred baths).</p>