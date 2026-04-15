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Ardh Kumbh Mela: Know Dates, venue and other significant details

The first bathing festival will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti) next year.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:54 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:54 IST
India NewsArdh Kumbh Mela

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