As trapped tunnel workers see light, Dhami proposes setting up National Institute of Disaster Management in U'khand

Lucknow: The Uttarakhand government has proposed to the centre to establish a National Institute of Disaster Management in the hill state.
Speaking at the sixth global conference on disaster management at Dehradun on Tuesday, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government would provide land for the institute.
He said that the state government was ready to provide all possible assistance to establish such an institute in the state.
Dhami's proposal came on the day when all the 41 labourers who were trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district of the hill state after a portion of the same collapsed on November 12, were brought out safely.
''Uttarakhand is very sensitive from the point of view of natural disasters...only a proactive approach and a unified response to the disasters can lessen the damage and loss of lives,'' he said.
Dhami said that all the Himalayan states faced such challenges and there was also a need for sharing of knowledge, research and experiences at the global level to tackle these challenges.
A large number of experts, scientists and representatives from more than 50 countries were taking part in the four day long conference, which began on Tuesday. More than 60 technical sessions would be organised during the conference.