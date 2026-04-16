Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Bangladesh woman arrested in Rishikesh; foreign ID card, fake Aadhaar recovered

The accused, identified as Rita alias Rina from Dhaka, was apprehended
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 02:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 02:11 IST
RishikeshArrestedBangladeshi

Follow us on :

Follow Us