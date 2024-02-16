Bihar man murdered by cop over affair with wife; didn't die in Haldwani violence

The body was subsequently identified as that of 24-year-old Prakash, who reportedly had gone to Uttarakhand in search of work, and a murder case was registered.

Subsequent investigations, which checked the deceased's phone number, found that he had been in touch with a youth from Sitarganj, later identified to be one Suraj, and with another number from Uttarakhand.

Prakash had been friends with Suraj for around two years, and during this time, he developed illicit relations with Suraj's sister Priyanka, who happened to be the wife of constable Birendra Singh.

Police told IE that later, Prakash used his videos with Priyanka to blackmail her, which she kept hidden from her husband Birendra.

Priyanka's relationship with Prakash came to Birendra's notice only a day before the 24-year-old's murder: according to cops, Prakash called Birendra a day before he was killed, following which Priyanka told the constable of her illicit relationship with the 24-year-old from Bihar.

Subsequently, Priyanka, Birendra, and his partner Naeem Khan (aka Babloo) "conspired to murder Prakash", as per Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Narayan Meena.

To that end, the trio called Prakash using Priyanka's number, and asked him to meet them at Haldwani, where the incident took place.

"Birendra asked Prakash Kumar to delete her video from his mobile, but when Prakash Kumar refused, constable Birendra along with his colleagues shot Prakash dead…," SSP Meena was quoted as saying on how the murder took place.

Several accused have since been apprehended, including Birendra Singh (36), his partner Naeem Khan (50), his brother-in-law Suraj Bain (28), and his associate Prem Singh (30). Birendra's wife Priyanka, however, is still absconding.