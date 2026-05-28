BJP chief Nitin Nabin arrives in Uttarakhand on three-day visit

<p>Dehradun: BJP national president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin</a> arrived here on Thursday on a three-day maiden visit to Uttarakhand to review the party's organisational preparedness ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.</p>.<p>He was received at the Jolly Grant airport by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt and other senior leaders of the party.</p>.BJP chief Nitin Nabin to address ‘Prashikshan Varg’ today in Bengaluru.<p>State BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said that youth, women and senior party workers accorded a traditional welcome to Nabin at over two dozen locations along the route from the airport to the party headquarters. Flower petals were showered on the visiting leader at multiple places during the journey.</p>.<p>During his three-day visit, the BJP chief will attend a meeting of the state BJP core committee. He will also hold a meeting with state cabinet ministers to review their performance, Chauhan said.</p>.<p>He added that Nabin is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Dhami on Friday morning.</p>.Ahead of municipal polls in Odisha, Nitin Nabin to hold meetings with core committee.<p>Following the meeting, Nabin will visit the residence of former chief minister late Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, who passed away recently, to pay his tributes.</p>.<p>Later in the evening, the BJP chief will travel to Rishikesh, where he will attend the Ganga Aarti at Parmarth Niketan Swargashram in the evening. This will be followed by an interaction with seers and a dinner at the ashram. </p>