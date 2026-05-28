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BJP chief Nitin Nabin arrives in Uttarakhand on three-day visit

During his three-day visit, the BJP chief will attend a meeting of the state BJP core committee.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 17:41 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 17:41 IST
India NewsBJPUttarakhandnitin nabin

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