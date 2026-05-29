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Homeindiauttarakhand

BJP chief Nitin Nabin chairs Uttarakhand core committee meet, chalks out strategy for 2027 polls

Nabin instructed the 17 members of the state core committee to tour all 70 assembly constituencies over June, July, and August, and asked them to spend two days in each constituency.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 23:19 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 23:19 IST
India NewsBJPUttarakhandnitin nabin

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