Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

BJP will contest 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly polls under CM Pushkar Dhami’s leadership: Nitin Nabin

BJP president praises Dhami’s performance; says governance and development have won public trust
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 07:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 April 2026, 07:09 IST
India NewsBJPIndia PoliticsPushkar Singh DhamiUttrakhandnitin nabin

Follow us on :

Follow Us