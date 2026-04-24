BJP will contest 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly polls under CM Pushkar Dhami’s leadership: Nitin Nabin

<p>BJP national president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin</a> has said the party will contest the Uttarakhand Assembly elections next year under the leadership of Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pushkar-singh-dhami">Pushkar Singh Dhami</a>.</p><p>Nabin's announcement signals the party's strategy to retain power in the State for the third consecutive term.</p><p>In an interview with <em>Network 18</em>, he said the Dhami government has focussed on development and good governance in the State. He said BJP government has lived up to public expectations by enhancing transparency in administration and ensuring the delivery of basic facilities to remote areas.</p><p>The BJP president said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttarakhand">Uttarakhand </a>has witnessed rapid development in recent years. Acknowledging that every State faces its own challenges, Nabin said Uttarakhand has made positive progress under Dhami’s leadership in terms of governance and improvement in the standard of living.</p><p>Nabin's statement follows earlier remarks by senior BJP leader's lauding Dhami's administration.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised his work during a visit to Dehradun.</p><p>Similarly, during an event in Haldwani, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described him as a “formidable leader” and appreciated his leadership skills.</p><p>Home Minister Amit Shah, during a visit to Haridwar, termed the State government’s policies as people-centric and expressed confidence in BJP achieving a hat-trick victory.</p>