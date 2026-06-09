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Bride's father dies of heart attack after dowry dispute in Uttarakhand

The bride's family insisted on fixing the sum at Rs 5 lakh, whereas the groom's side refused to go beyond Rs 21,000.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 05:47 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 05:47 IST
India NewsUttarakhandheart attackdowry

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