<p>A businessman was allegedly shot dead in Dehradun on Friday. The incident took place near Silver City Cinema, on Rajpur Road. This is the second murder in the city in the last 48 hours and the third in 11 days.</p>.<p>Vikram Sharma (50), who was returning from the gym, was shot dead, and the assailants fled from the scene. Dehradun Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar informed that the incident occurred around 1:15 am.</p><p>He added that Sharma owned a stone crusher in Udham Singh Nagar district.</p><p>The string of three murders in Dehradun over the past two weeks has created an atmosphere of fear and unease among residents.</p><p>On Wednesday, a gas agency owner was shot dead in broad daylight outside the Tibetan Market, located in the city centre. Additionally, on February 2, a 22-year-old woman was murdered, her throat slit with a sharp weapon, police said.</p>