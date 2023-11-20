'Challenging op': Gadkari says rescuers to reach trapped tunnel workers in 2 days

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday reviewed the rescue operations at the Silkyara tunnel collapse site in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand and said that if everything goes according to plan, rescuers will be able to reach the 41 trapped labourers in two days.
“A 900-mm diameter pipe with the help of the auger machine is being inserted at the tunnel site. If the machine works properly, we will be able to reach them in 2 to 2.5 days,” Gadkari told the reporters from the tunnel site. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also accompanied the Union minister.
The tunnel collapsed partially on November 12. The US-made auger machine that was deployed to drill and push in pipes developed a snag, halting the rescue process on Friday.
Road, Transport and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain said that multivitamins, antidepressants and dry fruits are being provided to the workers trapped for the past seven days.
Insisting that the operation is challenging as the soil strata in the Himalayan region is not uniform, Gadkari said the workers are being constantly provided oxygen, electricity, food, water and medicines.
“There is light and ample space inside the tunnel and the workers are able to move around; the communication line is on,” the minister said.
Horizontal drilling with the American auger machine is the quickest method in the given circumstances to reach the trapped workers, he said. “It is soft at some places and hard at other places which makes any mechanical operation difficult.”
The 4531-metre Silkyara tunnel is part of the Chardham Project that will link the Gangotri and Yamunotri axis under the Radi pass area.
The area where the workers are trapped is 8.5 metres high and 2 km long.
This is the built-up portion of the tunnel where concreting work has been done providing safety to the labourers, the Union Road Transport Ministry said in a statement.
Apart from one pipeline through which they were supplied food earlier, an alternative larger-diameter pipeline has also been inserted through the rubble so that food could be supplied to them, Gadkari said.
Experts from different fields have been asked to suggest methods to ensure the safe and early evacuation of the workers.
Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Sinha said the rescue team is planning to send a robot inside the tunnel to analyse how much space is available.
Based on the analysis, the team will decide if it can send a pipe for life support.
The Road Transport Ministry said five alternative options were being worked on by different agencies to take up rescue missions quickly. These agencies are Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Sutluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCL).