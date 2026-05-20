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Homeindiauttarakhand

Chopper returning from Badrinath with Delhi family lands in Uttarakhand's Tehri after fault; all 7 safe

All devotees belong to a single family in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsUttarakhandtechnical snagChopper

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