<p>New Tehri (Uttarakhand): A private helicopter carrying pilgrims from Delhi from Badrinath was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday in the Chamba-Arakot area here due to a technical glitch, officials said.</p>.<p>Dhanaulti tehsildar Mohammad Shadab said there were seven people onboard, including the pilot, all of whom are safe.</p>.<p>All devotees belong to a single family in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a>'s Punjabi Bagh.</p>.Pankaja Munde’s chopper reports technical snag, postpones visit to Maharashtra's Latur.<p>According to reports, a technical issue developed in the Trans Bharat Aviation company's helicopter while it was flying over the Chamba-Arakot area around 8.30 am.</p>.<p>Consequently, it had to execute an emergency landing in a field in Satyo-Saklana region's Nawagaon.</p>.<p>The rear section of the helicopter suffered damage after coming into contact with a high-tension power line during the flight.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/helicopter">helicopter</a> was en route from Badrinath Dham to Dehradun.</p>.<p>The tehsildar said that immediately after the landing, police and other officials rushed to the site for a rescue operation.</p>.Industrialist takes chopper ride between Mumbai and Pune to avoid massive traffic jam on Expressway.<p>He said a detailed investigation into the causes of the incident is being conducted. The helicopter's pilot is Anupama Chaudhary, a resident of Meerut.</p>.<p>Akhilesh Uniyal, a local Congress leader and former member of the district panchayat, expressed concern at the incident, saying the landing could have seriously hurt someone working in the field.</p>.<p>He demanded that the Uttarakhand government ensure that all helicopters deployed for the Char Dham pilgrimage undergo a thorough technical inspection before flying.</p>