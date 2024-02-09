Communal unrest in Uttarakhand: A recent history

Demolition of a Mosque and a Madrasa in Uttarakhand's Haldwani triggered massive communal unrest in the state on Thursday.
Mobs hurled stones at the police personnel, municipal corporation workers and journalists. Five people died and over 100 police personnel were injured.
The violence was such that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami issued shoot-at-sight orders in the state.
However, the state is no stranger to communal violence. It has seen communal violence on various issues including 'love jihad', a social media post and more.
Let's take a look at the various incidents of communal unrest in the state in recent times
Religious scripture 'disrespect'
In June 2016, it was reported by the Times of India that clashes erupted between Hindus and Muslims in Uttarkhand's Landhaura area over alleged disrespect of the Quran, a Muslim scripture, by supporters of the erstwhile ruling family members.
Social media post on 'Kedarnath'
In July 2017, clashes erupted in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district when a 15-year-old Muslim boy posted an "offensive" picture of the Kedarnath shrine on Facebook.
Members of right-wing organisations vandalised a shop that belonged to his family.
An FIR was filed against the boy under 'Section 295 (a) of the IPC (for a deliberate act to outrage religious feelings) and Section 66A of the Information Technology (IT) Act (for “offensive” post online)', Station Officer of Satpuli police station Rakender Kathait told the Indian Express.
Fake rape video leak
With the local elections around the corner, violence was triggered in Uttarkhand's Rudraprayag district in April 2018 when a fake rape video was leaked.
A video with statements claiming that a Hindu girl was raped by a Muslim man in the town did the rounds on social media. In response of the video circulation, shops owned by Muslim traders were burnt down by a group of persons reportedly affiliated to the Sangh Parivar.
Activists and the political observers told Newsclick that 'the recent incident appears to be an attempt to influence the voters ahead of municipal body elections.'
"They are looking for every opportunity to give communal angle to any incident. We also saw this trend in Satpuli last year where a Muslim man's shop was set on fire", CPI (M) Uttarakhand Secretary Rajendra Singh Negi told Newsclick.
Hanuman Jayanti procession
In April 2022, a procession lead by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader JaI Bhagwan Saini was taken out on the occassion of Hanuman Jayanti in the state's Dada Jalalpur.
Nearly 1000 people were participating in the procession and as it moved closer to a Muslim-concentrated area and reached Jama Masjid, slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Hindustan mein rehna hai, to Jai Shri Ram kehna hoga' (those who want to stay in India will have to say Jai Shri Ram) were allegedly raised by the crowd.
Both sides started pelting stones at each other and 20-25 people from both the communities were injured.
Showing her injuries, Bano (55), who lives with her family of three people near the Badi Mosque told The Quint, "They did not listen to them and started attacking them with sticks. They pelted stones and bricks at our houses."
“I was attacked by the Mohammedans. I was hit by a stone on the head while we were taking out the rally,” a 12-year-old boy who had a bandage wrapped around his head told the publication.
Village's Muslim residents also alleged that the mob attacked a 16-year-old Dalit girl.
'Love Jihad'
In May 2023, tensions arose in Uttarakhand's Purola when two men, Hindu and Muslim were accused of abducting a 14-year-old girl.
Local resident perceived the case as that of 'Love Jihad'. It is term used by right-wing Hindu groups alleging conspiracy by Muslim men to lure and seduce Hindu women.
The accused, Ubed Khan (24) and Jitender Saini (27) were arrested on May 27 but the incident triggered violence in the area where Muslims' shops and houses came under attack.
On June 5, posters threatening Muslims to leave the state by June 15 emerged in the area. Many Muslim families had to move owing to fear.
During a meeting with senior police officials, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar to adopt stringent measures against the growing number of "love jihad" cases in the state, the Mint reported.
Communal violence is increasing not just in Uttarakhand but in the country as a whole, with ongoing demolitions of religious structures and court cases on the credibility of them goes on.