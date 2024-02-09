Communal unrest in Uttarakhand: A recent history

Demolition of a Mosque and a Madrasa in Uttarakhand's Haldwani triggered massive communal unrest in the state on Thursday.

Mobs hurled stones at the police personnel, municipal corporation workers and journalists. Five people died and over 100 police personnel were injured.

The violence was such that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami issued shoot-at-sight orders in the state.

However, the state is no stranger to communal violence. It has seen communal violence on various issues including 'love jihad', a social media post and more.