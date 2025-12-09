Menu
Congress leader Harish Rawat performs 'penance' at gurdwara for colleague's 'mistake'

Harish Rawat visited the Gurdwara Singh Sabha and prayed there. Then he performed 'langar seva' in the kitchen and 'shoe seva' in the shoe shop.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 04:02 IST
Published 09 December 2025, 04:02 IST
India NewsCongressUttarakhandGurudwaraHarish Rawat

