<p>Dehradun: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress</a> leader Harish Rawat on Monday served at a gurdwara in Aadhat Bazaar to "atone" for the "offensive" remarks made by the party's state election management committee chairman Harak Singh Rawat against the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sikhs">Sikh community</a>.</p><p>Harish Rawat visited the Gurdwara Singh Sabha and prayed there. Then he performed 'langar seva' in the kitchen and 'shoe seva' in the shoe shop.</p><p>"We made a mistake, and today, by reciting the Gurudwara's Gurbani, they have purified us," Harish Rawat told reporters.</p><p>The remark under contention was made by Harak Singh Rawat, who had come to support a lawyers' protest in Dehradun on Friday, and targeted a Sikh lawyer.</p><p>His statement drew denunciation by the Sikh community in the state.</p><p>To defuse the controversy, Harak Singh Rawat visited the Paonta Sahib Gurudwara on Sunday and performed kar seva there, apologising to the Sikh community. </p>