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Dehradun factory under scanner for 'jihadi drug' Captagon not registered: Uttarakhand FDA

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) uncovered the illegal unit when it seized Captagon worth nearly Rs 182 crore from Neb Sarai area of Delhi during "Operation Ragepill".
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 02:42 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 02:42 IST
India NewsDrugsUttarakahandnarcotic drugs

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