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Dehradun shocker: In-laws torture woman for months; lock her in toilet away from parents, twin newborns

The victim's confinement began in July 2025, just months after she gave birth to twins in February, the complaint filed by her father alleges.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 12:27 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 12:27 IST
India NewsUttarakhandIndiaCrimeDehradun

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