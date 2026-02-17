<p>Lucknow: The demand for banning the entry of non-Hindus in all the Hindu religious places, including the famous temples of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttarakhand/temples-not-tourist-centres-debate-intensifies-over-non-hindu-entry-into-badrinath-kedarnath-3875096">Kedarnath </a>and Badrinath, in Uttarakhand has gained momentum after Shree Ganga Sabha put up boards at the ghats on the Ganga in Haridwar stating that the entry of the non-Hindus was ‘prohibited’.</p><p>According to the reports, various religious committees looking after the management of important temples in the state are also likely to ban the entry of non-Hindus in their respective premises.</p><p>Reports also claimed that the Uttarakhand government was considering a proposal to ban entry of non-Hindus in the immediate vicinity of the Hindu religious shrines in the state.</p><p>The ban could come into effect before the scheduled opening of the ‘kapats’ (doors) of the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples on April 22 and April 23 respectively.</p><p>‘’It is up to the Temple committees to decide who can be allowed entry into its premises…..besides why should a non-Hindu visit Kedarnath or Badrinath or any other Hindu religious place?,’’ said a senior member of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.</p>.Ganga aarti a cultural, civilisational heritage: Uttarakhand HC on allowing to continue ritual.<p>He also said that the entry of Muslims and Christians would be banned in the next 'Ardh Kumbh' on the bank of the Ganga in Haridwar in 2027. ‘’Non-Hindus can undertake commercial activities outside the prohibited areas,’’ he added.</p><p>While the saffron outfits have welcomed the proposal, a section of the locals, especially, the Muslims, said that the ban would adversely affect the livelihood of many members of the community, who were engaged in transporting the pilgrims to some of the temples which were situated at a considerable height through horses and mules. </p>