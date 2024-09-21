'Dowry death case lodged as knee jerk reaction,' SC acquits man, wife in case of death of daughter-in-law

The court pointed out notably, in the FIR it was alleged that the accused appellants including their elder son, and his wife, had directly raised demand for a motorcycle and cash. This allegation was not supported by the deposition of the parents of the deceased while admitting that appellant’s elder son was a doctor serving in another district.

"Thus, there appears to be a knee-jerk reaction to the unnatural death of their daughter to make out a case of dowry death. Besides that, no independent witness of the vicinity was examined. In our considered view, therefore, one of the essential ingredients of dowry death, namely, any demand for dowry, was not proved beyond reasonable doubt," the bench said.

The court found no worthwhile evidence to show that except for the burn injuries, which could be self- inflicted, the accused suffered any other antemortem injury in the case. Here, the presence of the accused in the house at the time of occurrence was also not proved.

The death was thus most probably suicidal though this would not make a difference for commission of an offence punishable under Section 304-B IPC if all the other ingredients of dowry death stand proved, the bench said.

"But, here harassment/ cruelty at the instance of the appellants in connection with any demand for dowry has not been proved beyond reasonable doubt," it said.

The court also noted that husband of the deceased was in service and stayed away from her.

It also found a statment was made by the accused that the deceased used to remain depressed for being unable to join her husband at the place of his posting due to lack of residential quarter. That apart, a photograph of the deceased, showing her alone with a male stranger had surfaced, which had shamed her.

"Be that as it may, once all the necessary ingredients of dowry death have not been proved beyond reasonable doubt, the presumption under Section 113-B of the Evidence Act would not be available to the prosecution. Hence, in our considered view, the appellants are entitled to be acquitted of the charge of offences punishable under Section 304-B and 498-A IPC," the bench said.