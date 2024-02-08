ED seizes Rs 1.20-crore cash, gold after raids against ex-Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it seized Indian and foreign currency worth about Rs 1.20 crore, gold and "voluminous" documents during raids against Congress leader and former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat and his close associates as part of a money laundering investigation.

An official statement issued by the federal agency did not specify what was recovered from where.

The searches were launched on Wednesday and a total of 17 locations in Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana were covered in a case against Birendra Singh Kandari, a "close associate" of Rawat, Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer and former DFO Kishan Chand and former forest range officer Brij Bihari Sharma, the central agency said in a statement.

Rawat, 63, is a former forest minister of the state. He had quit the BJP ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls and joined the Congress party.

The ED said its investigation against these people stems from two different FIRs registered in the state.

The first is based on a Uttarakhand Police FIR against Kandari and others.

Kandari, a close associate of Rawat, and Narendra Kumar Walia hatched a "criminal conspiracy" with Rawat and got registered two powers of attorney for a land, for which a court had cancelled the sale deed, the agency alleged.