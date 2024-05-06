Elderly woman dies in Uttarakhand's raging forest fire, rains expected from May 7

Dehradun: A 65-year-old woman on Sunday died in AIIMS Rishikesh where she was admitted after getting burn injuries while trying to douse a forest fire that had reached her farm in a village in Pauri tehsil, officials said. With forest fires still raging in Uttarakhand, Director of the Meteorological Center in Dehradun Bikram Singh said that there is a possibility of rain in the state from May 7-8, which will intensify from May 11.

This may help extinguish the forest fires, he said.