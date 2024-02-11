Father and brother killed in Haldwani violence, man recounts heart-wrenching account: Report

Mohammad Aman, the brother of Anas, recounted the tragic story of how his father and brother were killed to the publication. “When I came to know about the violence, I called Anas to come back home as he too was outside. I came to know that one of my friends was stuck in the market, and I left to find her. When Anas found out, he followed me. Meanwhile, my father reached home, only to be informed that Anas hadn’t returned. He went to find him,” Aman recounted.

Aman described the tragic turn of events, telling the publication, “My father fell victim to a stray bullet in the chest while standing near a dairy. Alerted by a neighbour, I found him lying injured on the street. I tried to lift him with the help of two others… and we carried him to a local clinic. When I reached, I found Anas already there with a bullet injury below his waist.”

Javed, Faheem Qureshi's cousin, alleged that Faheem was shot by their neighbours when he confronted them for setting his vehicle ablaze. Faheem leaves behind his mother, wife, and two young children.

Gauhar, a hawker in Banbhoolpura, shared the ordeal of losing his son Aris (18) during the violence with the publication.

"My son was working at a nearby garment shop when the violence erupted," Gauhar explained. Despite efforts to reach him, Aris was discovered injured at a crossroad and was rushed home. Tragically, he passed away en route to a hospital in Bareilly, where he was laid to rest. Aris' name was not included in the administration's list of casualties, as the family had taken him to Bareilly.

Shops are still shut in Banbhoolpura and the roads deserted. Internet services also continue to be suspended in the area to prevent rumour-mongering through social media platforms.

(With PTI inputs)