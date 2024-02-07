Uttarakhand UCC live: Bill brought to distract attention from people's issues, say Opposition leaders

Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya on Tuesday said it would have been better if members were allowed enough time to study the Uniform Civil Code bill and suggested that it should be referred to a select committee of the House to examine its provisions.
Participating in a debate on the bill after its introduction in the House, BJP leaders said the state has made history by bringing in the legislation and blamed the "politics of appeasement" for the non-implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the country over the years.
The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday tabled in the assembly the Uniform Civil Code bill, the first such move in any state after Independence that could be followed by similar legislation in other BJP-run states.
The hill state’s small tribal community is exempted from the proposed law, which also mandates registration of live-in relationships.
Children born of live-in relationships will be considered legitimate and deserted women will be entitled to maintenance from their partners.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Tuesday opposed the tabling of the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the Uttarakhand assembly, calling it an interference in religious matters. It also the questioned the relevance of the Bill when it exempts the tribal population of the state.
As it sets out common provisions, the Bill effectively bans polygamy and halala - without naming them -- practiced among a section of Muslims. Marriages can be solemnised through separate rituals, like saptapadi, nikah and anand karaj, followed by different communities.
Several Muslim MPs on Tuesday said the Uniform Civil Code bill tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly will not work in a diverse country like India and has been brought only to "polarise" society ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The ruling BJP welcomed the bill, saying the UCC is part of the "constitutional vision" and the Pushkar Singh Dhami government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling the promise made by “our ancestors”. However, leaders of several opposition parties alleged that the bill has been brought to distract the attention of people from issues like price rise, unemployment and crimes against women and the "failure" of the government on these fronts.
Live-in partners in Uttarakhand will have to register themselves with district officials or face imprisonment under the state's Uniform Civil Code bill, once it becomes a law.
Like marriages, live-in relationships must be registered. Live-in partners must not be under 18. But if any one of them is under 21, the registrar is bound to inform their parents or guardians, according to the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand, 2024 bill.