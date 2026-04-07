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Following cops' failure, Uttarakhand woman hunts down son’s killer after more than one year

She collected CCTV footage of the accident spot and its surrounding areas. For months, she trawled the footage, and at last she spotted the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run case.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsUttarakhandHit and Runevidence

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