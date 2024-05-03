Former Champawat MLA Kailash Gahtori, who vacated seat for CM Pushkar Dhami, dead

Dehradun: Former Champawat MLA Kailash Chandra Gahtori, who vacated the seat in 2022 for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, died here on Friday morning following a prolonged illness.

He was 55.

Gahtori breathed his last at the Government Doon Medical College here, BJP sources said.

Expressing grief over Gahtori's death, Chief Minister Dhami it was a personal loss to him as well as that of the party and the state.

Describing the former MLA as his dear friend, he said, "I am unable to express this immense pain in words."