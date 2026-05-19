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Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister B C Khanduri passes away

The 91-year-old was suffering from age-related ailments and underwent frequent hospitalizations recently.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 07:57 IST
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Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. 

Credit: PTI Photo

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Published 19 May 2026, 07:57 IST
BJPIndiaPushkar Singh DhamiObituaryUttarakahandBC Khanduripassed away

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