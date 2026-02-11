Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

'From 150 members to 12': 'Mohammad Deepak' says business crippled by shop-naming row

He said the ongoing tension has made his livelihood a casualty of the dispute.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 19:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 19:41 IST
India NewsUttarakhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us