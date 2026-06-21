Group of Nihangs storm gurudwara in Rudraprayag, hold manager hostage on roof

<p>Rudraprayag (Uttarkhand): A group of Nihangs, armed with spears and swords, allegedly stormed a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gurudwara">gurdwara </a>here and took the manager hostage on the roof of the shrine to demand the release of four Nihang devotees who were arrested following a clash in Chamoli on June 16, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>A heavy police force was deployed at the scene following the standoff that began Saturday evening, and efforts were underway to persuade the Nihangs to come down. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rudraprayag">Rudraprayag</a> district magistrate and the superintendent of police reached the site and urged them to vacate the premises. However, the Nihangs who have locked the third floor leading to the terrace continued to remain on the roof of the gurdwara.</p>.<p>According to the police, the Nihangs engaged in vandalism, then took the manager with them to the roof and started raising slogans. They are armed with spears, swords, axes, and kirpans, they said.</p>.Jagdish Tytler asked mob to loot, kill Sikhs: Eyewitness in 1984 Pul Bangash Gurudwara case.<p>The four Nihang devotees were arrested in connection with the June 16 clash that stemmed from an altercation over parking near a hotel in Karnaprayag market in Chamoli.</p>.<p>A group of Nihang pilgrims were returning after offerring prayers at the Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara when they got into a war of words with locals at the market.</p>.<p>Subsequently, the pilgrims allegedly attacked the other group with swords, injuring four individuals.</p>.<p>Later, four Nihang pilgrims hailing from the Mohali district in Punjab were arrested in connection with the incident.</p>.<p>Some Nihangs had appealed to the managers of the Nagrasu gurudwara for support regarding a proposed sit-in protest on Sunday, intended to oppose the "one-sided action" taken over the Karnaprayag incident.</p>.<p>When they did not receive the expected cooperation, the Nihangs allegedly began created a ruckus at the gurudwara on Saturday evening.</p>.<p>The Uttarakhand government has ordered an inquiry into the recent dispute in Karnaprayag, Chamoli district.</p>.<p>State Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli on Saturday said that instructions have been issued to the inspector general of police (Garhwal) to conduct a fair and transparent investigation into the matter. He said that action would be taken based on facts after hearing all parties involved.</p>