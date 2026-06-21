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Homeindiauttarakhand

Group of Nihangs storm gurudwara in Rudraprayag, hold manager hostage on roof

According to the police, the Nihangs engaged in vandalism, then took the manager with them to the roof and started raising slogans. They are armed with spears, swords, axes, and kirpans, they said.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 13:52 IST
India NewsUttarakhandCrimeGurudwara

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