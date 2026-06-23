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Homeindiauttarakhand

Gurdwara standoff resolved peacefully, Nihangs vacate premises

Videos circulating on social media showed the Nihang Sikhs leaving the Nagarasu Gurdwara premises on their motorcycles, with police personnel facilitating their safe and orderly exit.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 15:47 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 15:47 IST
India NewsUttarakhandGurudwaraNihang

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