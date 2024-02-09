Haldwani violence an effort to challenge the state machinery: Nainital official

While addressing a press conference about violence that erupted over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa and an adjoining mosque in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, DM Nainital, Vandana Singh said the demolished structure was not registered as a religious structure.

"It is an empty property that has two structures, which is not registered as religious structure or has been given any such recognition. Some call the structure a Madrasa," she said, as reported by ANI.

She added that the demolition drive continued because there was no stay on the assets and a legal process to remove the encroachment was carried out.

Saying that the demolition began peacefully, Vandana Singh added that no action was taken by the police to harm anybody, however, a large mob attacked their municipal cooperation team.