Haldwani violence: Wife of mastermind arrested from Uttar Pradesh

Dehradun: The wife of Banbhoolpura violence mastermind Abdul Malik has been arrested from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Safia was arrested from Biharipur village in Bareilly on Tuesday by the Uttarakhand Police.

Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said she has been arrested on charges of carrying out illegal plotting, construction and transfer of land by using the name of a dead person under criminal conspiracy to grab government land in Malik Ka Bagicha area of Haldwani, he said.