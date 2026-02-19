<p>Dehradun: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dehradun">Dehradun </a>district court received a bomb threat e-mail, prompting a thorough search of the premises, police said.</p>.<p>No suspicious material was found during the search, and the threat received on Wednesday was subsequently declared a hoax, they added.</p>.<p>Officials said upon receiving information, senior police officials arrived at the scene, evacuated the court premises, and conducted a thorough search aided by the bomb disposal squad and dog units.</p>.Hoax bomb threat mails to district courts in Hassan, Mandya.<p>Police said various district courts in Uttarakhand have received bomb threats in the past few days.</p>.<p>Nainital, Uttarkashi, Tehri, and Rudraprayag district courts also received threaten emails, all of which were later proved hoax as extensive searches of the premises found no suspicious objects.</p>