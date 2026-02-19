Menu
Hoax bomb threat to Dehradun district court triggers search operation

Officials said upon receiving information, senior police officials arrived at the scene, evacuated the court premises, and conducted a thorough search aided by the bomb disposal squad and dog units.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 07:26 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 07:26 IST
India NewsDehradunBomb threat

