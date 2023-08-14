Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

In Pics | Incessant rain creates flooding in Uttarakhand

Torrential rains pounded Uttarakhand causing a flood-like situation and triggering landslides in many areas. The River Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Tehri, Haridwar and Rishikesh. Meanwhile, IMD issued a red alert for rain on August 14 in six districts of Uttarakhand and an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in Haridwar.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 10:45 IST

Follow Us

Rain Fury

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Uttarakhand has been reeling under incessant monsoon showers that have affected normal life.

Impact of rain

Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy to very heavy spells of rain with thunder and lightning has paralysed the hill state.

Landslide due to rain

Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy downpour has triggered landslides which has affected the movement of people. In this photo, residents are seen shifting to a safer place from a waterlogged area after incessant monsoon rainfall, in Rishikesh.

Rain in Rishikesh

Credit: PTI Photo

The Central Water Commission recorded 435 mm of rainfall in Rishikesh on Sunday (August 13) night. The rains inundated various low-lying areas, including Chandreshwar Nagar and Sheesham Jhari.

Defence training academy

Credit: PTI Photo

A defence training academy on the outskirts of Dehradun collapsed on Monday (August 14) as torrential rains pounded Uttarakhand.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 August 2023, 10:45 IST)
Monsoon SeasonUttarakhandRainfall

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT