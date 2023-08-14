In Pics | Incessant rain creates flooding in Uttarakhand

Torrential rains pounded Uttarakhand causing a flood-like situation and triggering landslides in many areas. The River Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Tehri, Haridwar and Rishikesh. Meanwhile, IMD issued a red alert for rain on August 14 in six districts of Uttarakhand and an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in Haridwar.