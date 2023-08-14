In Pics | Incessant rain creates flooding in Uttarakhand

Rain Fury
Uttarakhand has been reeling under incessant monsoon showers that have affected normal life.
Impact of rain
Heavy to very heavy spells of rain with thunder and lightning has paralysed the hill state.
Landslide due to rain
Heavy downpour has triggered landslides which has affected the movement of people. In this photo, residents are seen shifting to a safer place from a waterlogged area after incessant monsoon rainfall, in Rishikesh.
Rain in Rishikesh
The Central Water Commission recorded 435 mm of rainfall in Rishikesh on Sunday (August 13) night. The rains inundated various low-lying areas, including Chandreshwar Nagar and Sheesham Jhari.
Defence training academy
A defence training academy on the outskirts of Dehradun collapsed on Monday (August 14) as torrential rains pounded Uttarakhand.