Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

IPS officer Deepam Seth appointed new DGP of Uttarakhand

Seth, who is currently serving as the Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal, has held several important positions in both undivided Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 10:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 10:15 IST
India NewsUttarakhandIPSDGP

Follow us on :

Follow Us