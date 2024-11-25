IPS officer Deepam Seth appointed new DGP of Uttarakhand

<p>Dehradun: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttarakhand">Uttarakhand</a> government appointed 1995-batch IPS officer Deepam Seth as the new Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday.</p>.<p>Seth, who is currently serving as the Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal, has held several important positions in both undivided Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.</p>.<p>The appointment order was issued by Shailesh Bagauli, Secretary to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.</p>.The Sabarmati Report declared tax-free in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami.<p>Seth replaces Abhinav Kumar, a 1996-batch IPS officer, who had been holding the additional charge of DGP.</p>.<p>Kumar took over as the acting DGP in November last year following the retirement of former DGP Ashok Kumar.</p>.<p>Earlier, Seth served as the Senior Superintendent of Police and the Additional Superintendent of Police in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar in undivided Uttar Pradesh. </p>